Raila’s Aide Silas Jakakimba a Wanted By Police in Zimbabwe Over Links With MDC Chamisa

Police in Zimbabwe are alleged to be hunting NASA leader Raila Odinga’s aide Silas Jakakimba over his role as advisor to the country’s Opposition leader and presidential contender Nelson Chamisa.

Violence broke out in the capital Harare last Tuesday turning the city into a war zone after supporters aligned to the MDC Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa took to the streets protesting what they termed as open rigging of the presidential votes.

The rowdy youths initially tried to enter the Rainbow Towers, where the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission national vote counting centre was housed, in a bid to disrupt the results announcement process.

However, the rowdy members were dispersed by the police, before they took to the CBD where they forced the closure of business premises while unleashing an orgy of property destruction. It took the intervention of the military to quell the disturbances upon realisation that the police had no capacity to deal with the situation as most of its members had been deployed to around the country on election duty.

In a statement last night, police chief spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said; “The Zimbabwe Republic Police is keen to interview Silas Jakakimba, a Kenyan national in connection with the disturbances which occurred in Harare on 1st August 2018.



“Members of the public with information of his whereabouts should contact CID Law and Order on telephone number 0242 251505 or National Complaints Desk on telephone number 0242 703631 or any nearest police station.”

Jakakimba jetted into Zimbabwe to stand by the Opposition’s candidate Chamisa whom he termed as a brother.

A few days ago, Jakakimba wrote on his twitter account congratulating, Chamisa saying: “I can never ever, stop believing in you(r potential), Br. Our moral support remain steady and unwavering. CONGRATULATIONS @nelsonchamisa.”

