Raila’s Aide Arrested Conning ODM Governors Caught in Corruption

ODM leader Raila Odinga’s aide Noah Akala was arrested on Wednesday night amid a probe into the attempted extortion of Sh30 million from three Governors.

Akala headed NASA’s People’s Assembly Secretariat and is ODM’s Deputy Director of Campaigns.

He was arrested in Kilimani area, Nairobi, alongside five people including an Asian.

Police sources said they laid a trap for Akala and the others who claimed they worked for the EACC.

The five reportedly claimed they had EACC files showing the progress of investigations into Governors Cornel Rasanga (Siaya) and Amason Kingi (Kilifi) and Cyprian Awiti (Homa bay)

The sources said the group attempted to extort the Governors of Sh15 million each. They were taken to Kilimani police station.