”Raila Won The August 8 Polls, We Should Be Sworn In”- Kalonzo Musyoka Tells Uhuru

Kalonzo Musyoka has declared that he and Raila Odinga will be sworn in as leaders of the People’s Republic of Kenya should there be no dialogue.
The NASA DP and President candidates have defied Attorney General Githu Muigai’s warning that such a move is punishable by death as it amounts to treason.
Kalonzo returned from Germany, where his wife Pauline was being treated for an unknown illness, on Wednesday and visited the home of the late Kitui West MP Francis Nyenze on Thursday.
Accompanied by leaders of his Wiper party, he told the press that Kenya is on its knees due to leadership by Jubilee Party President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto.
“Kenyans came out in large numbers and voted for Raila. NASA won the election on August 8,” he said, contrary to announcement by IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati.
“Tribalism and electoral injustice have halted development so the President should not blame us as we get sworn in. If there will be no dialogue, we must be sworn in.”
The former Vice President called on Uhuru to make it his responsibility to unite Kenyans.
“As a President, you’ve been given instruments of power but there are serious legitimacy issues … it is power capture … Uhuru, you have a duty to lead a united country, not make statements asking us to talk to Ruto about 2022 polls.”
Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu said they will groom Kalonzo to vie for president in the next general election.
“Kalonzo, please give me the power to go to every village to look for votes for 2022 because this time round, we are not going to play games with the future of Kenya.”
Mwingi North MP Paul Nzengu asked the Wiper leader to call a meeting immediately to ensure the party gets a fair share of slots in NASA.
“While kalonzo was away, we were intimidated and denied critical seats in Parliament. Kindly organise a parliamentary group meeting and address this issue,” he told the NASA principal.
Comments
Anonymous says
Wazi wazi ,heko to the real prezos no; no to impostors /scum bugs alias organized crime jb is doomed …. I repeat doomed kabich karat . the writing is still on the wall.
Anonymous says
We don recon the fakes , we have the real winners .congrats to the real champions, peoples champez n prezos, asante sana man stivo and man rao
Anonymous says
THERE ARE FEW ETHICAL LEADERS IN KENYA WHO CAN DO ANYTHING RIGHT!
I WISH THERE WOULD BE, AT LEAST, TEN PEOPLE IN THE KENYAN LEADERSHIP WHO WOULD NOT ALLOW THEMSELVES TO BE CONTROLLED LIKE ROBOTS BY FOREIGN POWERS WHO DO NOT CARE ABOUT KENYAN CITIZENS OTHER THAN ORDER THEM AROUND LIKE SMALL SCHOOL CHILDREN TO BEHAVE WHILE THE COUNTRY’S RESOURCES ARE BEING LOOTED!
I WISH THERE WERE MORE PEOPLE LIKE THIS GUY HERE:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3PvbExSalR8
YOU CANNOT JOIN THE RULING ELITES WHO ARE REMOTE CONTROLLED AND ARE NOT WORKING FOR KENYAN CITIZENS!!
Anonymous says
WHO ARE THESE KENYANS WHO ARE HELL-BENT ON ASSASSINATING OF THOSE WHO DISAGREE WITH THE DIRECTION OF WHERE KENYA IS BEING FORCED TO TAKE?
WHY ARE KENYANS BEING FORCED INTO A SYSTEM OF GOVERNMENT WHICH CATERS FOR A MONARCHY? WHO IS A LEFT WING PERSON IN KENYA? AND WHO IS A RIGHT WING AND WHY MUST KENYANS BE FORCED IN TO RIGHT WING SYSTEM OF GOVERNMENT? WHO IS BEING SERVED BY THIS KIND OF GOVERNMENT?
res says
The president must give the Nasa leaders the contempt they deserve. They should be let to go on with their plans.The country wil deal ruthlessly with the separatists. There will be a justifiable war to protect sovereignty and kenyas constitution.
res says
As much as the opposition leaders are ready to die for what they claim to be electoral reforms, kenyans constitutional organs must ready to die to protect the supremacy of the constitution.