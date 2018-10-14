Raila will win the 2022 Race, DP Ruto will lose and this is why- Statehouse Operative Mutahi Ngunyi Confirms

Political Scientist Mutahi Ngunyi has declared that Raila Odinga will win the 2022 war, admitting that Raila makes more sense than Deputy President William Ruto.

Through his weekly show ‘The fifth estate’, Ngunyi opined that Odinga’s current strategy seems to be bearing fruit and working to his advantage, putting him at a prime position to ascend to the presidency.

“Am afraid that Raila Odinga is making more sense to me than Ruto…Yes Ruto has won the 2022 argument but Raila will win the 2022 war.”Ngunyi declared.

“Raila is seducing the country with a referendum…We will make him a ceremonial president in 2022 or even earlier, who knows” added Ngunyi.



Ngunyi tore into DP Ruto, questioning his political strategy as 2022 succession politics gather momentum with mounting opposition against the DP from within Jubilee party.

He faulted the DP for his aggressive campaigns in readiness to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, submitting that the DP was scaring away those who love him.

“By holding too tightly to 2022, Ruto is suffocating those who love him and he will lose them”. Ngunyi said.

Ngunyi also questioned why the DP is campaigning aggressively for a post that may not even be there in 2022 should the calls for a referendum bear fruit.

“The 2022 election will not happen under the current constitution…We will have a new constitution. If this submission is true, why is Ruto campaigning for a presidential position that will not exist in 2022?” Ngunyi questioned.





Read more at the PULSELIVE.CO.KE