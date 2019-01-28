Raila will not participate in 2022 elections claims Senator Isaac Mwaura

Opposition leader Raila Odinga will not vie for the presidency in 2022, nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura has claimed.

Speaking on Saturday morning Mwaura alleged that Raila personally told him that he will not participate in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He termed this as the possible reason behind Raila’s sudden silence on political matters, opting to concentrate on pushing for service delivery and national unity.

“Raila mwenyewe ameniambia hatasimama (He personally told me he will not vie ),” claimed Mwaura while speaking on Radio Jambo’s Mazungumzo Waziwazi.

However, he noted that Raila and his Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) movement could be hiding something with regards to the 2022 debate courtesy of their moves earlier this week.

He wondered why the party is seeking to expel two of its members; lawmakers Aisha Jumwa (Malindi) and Suleiman Dori (Msambweni) for declaring support for Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid.

“Naona kuna kiwango cha unafiki maana sielewi vipi chama hiki hakigombei urais ilhali kinapiga wanaomuunga Ruto mkono (I do not understand why the party is fighting the two for supporting the DP),” he wondered.

Mwaura has remained a close ally of Odinga despite crossing over to Jubilee ahead of the 2017 elections, after serving a term as a National Assembly nominee on Raila’s Orange party ticket.

Raila has since called for political calm and a halt to the intensifying politicking done by leaders eyeing seats in 2022.