Raila, Wife Ida and MP Mishi Mboko leave the country for Malaysia

ODM party leader Raila Odinga, his wife Ida and Likoni Mp Mishi Mboko have left the country for Malaysia.

“In the company of RT Hon. Raila Odinga and his wife Mama Ida as we head to Malaysia,” said Mboko in a social media alert on Thursday evening.

The Coast politician however, did not disclose reasons behind the trip or when they will be back.

Odinga has been having several meetings ever since his appointment as AU Special Envoy in charge of Infrastructure Development.

On December 18, the opposition leader attended a high level working group meeting on mitigating disruptive applications of ICT on the electoral process in Africa.

He was in company of former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Ernest Koroma and John Mahama among other notable guests at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Centre for Human Security and Dialogue in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria.