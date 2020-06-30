”Raila was treated successfully, he is recovering well in Dubai” – Mama Ida Odinga says

The family of former prime minister Raila Odinga has for the second time given update, the family spokesman Hon Dr Oburu Odinga and Raila’s wife Mama Ida Odinga both confirmed Baba was successfully treated and he is recovering well in Dubai.

The Standard newspaper reports that Raila underwent surgery to treat a nerve disorder that had affected one of his legs.

Raila’s wife mama Ida Odinga who spoke to the Standard said the surgery was successful but noted that her husband needed more time to steady his ship.

“He is in the United Arab Emirates-Dubai based International Hospital run by Germans. He has been successfully treated of a mild nerve disorder affecting one leg and not what has been alleged,”she said.

At the same time, she scoffed at Kenyans who were speculating on what the former Prime Minister could be ailing from.

“Treat such rumours with utmost contempt and abhorrence. It’s not right to speculate on someone’s health,” she told the Standard.

The family also watered down claims that Raila would be coming back the country in a week saying his recovery remains the top priority.

“You know that currently there are no commercial flights. This means that if he is to come back, we have to charter a plane. But that process will be kicked off once he fully recovers,” Ms Odinga added.

The last time the ODM leader was seen in public was on June 19 and reports later emerged that he had flown out of the country on “official duty” as the African Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa

His elder brother Oburu Odinga had claimed Raila had undergone a minor surgery on his back saying: “Jakom is out of the country for a minor surgical operation in (sic) his back. It is not a serious health issue, but just a minor one. So, he’s okay,”