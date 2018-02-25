RAILA Warned RUTO Against Grabbing Mau But He Didn’t Listen; Now KENYA Is Becoming A Desert

When Raila warned against invading Mau Forest, they insulted him. In fact, DP Ruto led the likes of Rift Valley MPs to condemn Raila for defending Kenyan forests including MAU.

A few years later, the truth has caught up with DP Ruto. He has realized Raila was right. The worst has just started.

After realizing it, he has purportedly banned logging for 90days. But why 90 days? Is the government planning to grow trees in 90days?

So far, over 3.4 million Kenyans are facing starvation. Major water catchment areas, the Mau Forest complex, Aberdare forest, Cherengany hills and Mount Elgon invaded by logging cartels. Big people by the way.

Another round of drought is looming, the situation is bad. Muranga people are complaining. Kenyans are complaining.