RAILA Warned RUTO Against Grabbing Mau But He Didn’t Listen; Now KENYA Is Becoming A Desert

When Raila warned against invading Mau Forest, they insulted him. In fact, DP Ruto led the likes of Rift Valley MPs to condemn Raila for defending Kenyan forests including MAU.
A few years later, the truth has caught up with DP Ruto. He has realized Raila was right. The worst has just started.
After realizing it, he has purportedly banned logging for 90days. But why 90 days? Is the government planning to grow trees in 90days?
So far, over 3.4 million Kenyans are facing starvation. Major water catchment areas, the Mau Forest complex, Aberdare forest, Cherengany hills and Mount Elgon invaded by logging cartels. Big people by the way.
Another round of drought is looming, the situation is bad. Muranga people are complaining. Kenyans are complaining.
Comments
Anonymous says
SOME OF THESE NASA ELITES ARE NOT SERVING THE CITIZENS OF KENYA!
THEY ARE IN POLITICS TO SERVE THEIR QUESTS FOR POWER AND PERSONAL WEALTH!!! THEY DO NOT CARE ABOUT KENYAN CITIZENS,WHOSE EMOTIONS AND PLIGHTS THEY USE WHILE LYING TO THEM EVERY ELECTION CIRCLES!!!
THEY ARE SLICK OR THINK THEY ARE CUTER THAN POOR CITIZENS WHOSE VOTES THEY EXPLOIT TO STAY IN POWER AND GAIN WEALTH! THE DELIVER NOTHING TO THESE POOR CITIZENS, THEY MERELY ABUSE THEM!!! THESE GUYS ARE NOT PUBLIC SERVANTS!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gU0JtC3sYjM
Kipyegon says
no grabbing was there, Raila just wanted to make poor Kenyans more poor by displacing them for no good reason, just to oppress Kalenjins who had voted 4 him in 2007…. He could have gone to clean lake Victoria first, hypocrite!!!
Anonymous says
Are you real? No wonder the bible warns of those who have ears but do not hear, eyes but cannot see. The truth will eventually catch up with you. When your mother has to trek kilometres for water or food.