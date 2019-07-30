Raila vs Ruto political battle expected at Gov. Laboso’s burial on Saturday

There is a looming face-off between Deputy President William Ruto and AU Representative Raila Odinga during Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso’s funeral which will be in Koru Kisumu County.

Her husband, Edwin Abonyo, revealed this information after consulting the Luo council of elders who expressed their desire for the governor to be buried at her husband’s home in accordance with the Luo culture.

However, this is likely to be a political battleground for both Raila and Ruto who have played a significant role in the late Laboso’s political career.

Laboso was elected to the Parliament of Kenya to represent the Sotik Constituency in a by-election held on 25 September 2008. She succeeded her sister, Lorna Laboso, who died in a plane crash.

She was a staunch supporter of ODM party and Raila Odinga. However, she ditched ODM and defended her seat on a URP ticket in the 2013 elections.

But despite the move, she still remained close with the former Prime Minister. To prove their friendship, Raila even traveled to London to visit the governor in her sickbed.

While Ruto on the other hand,played a major role in making Joyce Laboso the Governor of Bomet County. Ruto was vocal in urging the people of Bomet to do away with Isaac Rutto and vote in Laboso.