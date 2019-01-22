Raila vs Ruto: DP’s men throw their weight behind Hon. Mawathe in the Embakasi south by-election

A section of Jubilee party mps have thrown their weight behind wiper candidate Hon. Mawathe in the upcoming by-election in Embakasi south constituency. Kuria was accompanied with other leaders including Hon Jaguar (Starehe), Hon George Theuri (Embakasi West) , Hon Simon Mbugua (EALA) , Hon Makali Mulu (Kitui Central) and former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama.



Sources close to the mps have told kenya today that its a test between Ruto’s men and Raila Odinga.