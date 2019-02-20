Raila, Uhuru tours Kisii county in a health programme initiative

President Uhuru Kenyatta will share podium with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto in their maiden trip to Gusii region,today.

Initially, the two protagonists we’re set to tour also Nyamira County but the trip was cancelled due to ‘tight schedule’ at Kisii County.

The tour is part of the ongoing trips to unite Kenyans in the spirit of the historical Handshake that brought Raila and Uhuru together almost one year ago, in one of the most unlikely events in Kenyan history.

The three leaders, it’s understood, will attend leaders meeting before addressing residents at famous Capitol Roundabout. They will proceed to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital.

At KTRH, they will jointly launch a 250 bed capacity ward, a doctors hostel, new morgue, histology and anatomy lab which will mark the inauguration of Kisii University School of medicine.

In the trip, the president will also be accompanied by powerful Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, who was elevated to the level of Prime Minister, health CS Cecilia Kariuki and KMPDU official Prof George Mogoha.

After the function, the team will proceed to Kisii School for open air function where leaders from across Nyamira and Kisii Counties will be in attendance.

The trip will be the second for the trio to attend jointly in the name of launching projects after the recent tour to Kisumu in which Ruto made a surprise presence.