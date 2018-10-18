Raila Uhuru Recognized Internationally for the Handshake, To Be Honoured In London

Supreme Leader Raila Odinga and Jubilee leader President Uhuru Kenyatta have been recognized globally for their handshake deal that brough to an end political tension in Kenyan. The two will be honoured with Black History Month, African Peace Award 2018 in London.

The award ceremony will take place at the British House of Parliament, Westminster Palace in the UK on October 18.

Black History Month is an annual celebration of achievements by African Americans and a time for recognizing the central role of blacks in U.S. history.

Director of the summit Godson Azu said the two leaders will be honoured during a London Political Summit for their political sportsmanship and adherence to the principle of political tolerance.

“It is a great privilege to identify with their latest leadership style which infers immense political maturity,” Azu said in a statement on Thursday.

The theme of the summit will be; “How to generate the political will and public will: Influencing change in a complex democracy”.

On March, when the country was at the height of political tension stretching from the disputed August 2017 election, President Uhuru and prime minister Raila Odinga in an unexpected and rare show of unity told Kenyans they had set their differences aside and would work to unite the public.

The Peace Accord Handshake ended the political acrimony and intolerance after the elections that had threatened to divide the country with NASA’s resistance arm the NRM calling for regions pro opposition mainly Western/Nyanza, Coast, Eastern, Nairobi parts of Rift Valley to secede and form the Peole’s Republic of Kenya and Uhuru be left with Central Kenya aka Kenyatta Monarch.

Raila, who was first to speak when the duo emerged from Harambee house, said ethnic division had finally come to an end and that he and his ‘brother’ (Uhuru) will bridge the existing gap.

Uhuru assured Kenyans of a new political beginning following his meeting with Raila – he noted they had an opportunity to extensively discuss matters affecting Kenya.