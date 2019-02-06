Raila, Uhuru meets visiting DRC president Felix Tshisekedi 14 days after swearing-in

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi has arrived in Kenya for bilateral talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta 14 days after he was sworn in as President.



This was DRC’s first transfer of power via an election in 59 years of independence thereby succeeding Joseph Kabila.

However, in a sign of lingering doubts about the vote’s credibility, Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta was the only foreign head of state present.



Still, the imagery of one leader handing off the presidency to another as Kabila wrapped the presidential sash around his successor was striking in a country where previous power transfers have resulted only from coups, assassination or rebellion.

The DRC leader met ODM boss Raila Odinga too.

President Kenyatta was accompanied by Raila Odinga (AU special envoy), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper Party leader), Moses Cheboi (National Assembly Deputy Speaker) and Irungu Kangata (Murang’a Senator) during Tshisekedi’s swearing-in.