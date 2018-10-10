The RailaUhuru Handshake Was Designed By Mt Kenya Oligarchs To Achieve 5 Objectives

By O Nyachae
The handhake was designed by the Mt.Kenya oligarchs to achieve 5 objectives:
1. Have the Ayatollah cool off his hardline position after robbing him off THRICE.
2. Once (1) above is achieved, demoralize the Ayatollah’s hardline supporters; thus weakening his support base.
3. Normalize Electoral Theft. Any rigging in 2022 & beyond will be ‘normal’.
4. With the Ayatollah “in government”, create competition between him & Ruto hence neutralizing the William Ruto factor. Between 2013-2017, Ruto was SOLELY RUNNING THE SHOW. He was the government. NOT anymore.
5. Once Mt. Kenya’s main political antagonists (Raila & Ruto) have been caged, introduce constitutional amendments to have “an inclusive government” by watering the presidency post 2022 & ensure a Kikuyu is in the mix…either as executive PM, or Ceremonial President…either way, they retain a big say in the management of the state.
#State_Capture
#Deep_State
Comments
Anonymous says
Very Smart hence Kenya belongs to Kikuyus and there will never a time that Kikuyus (owners) of kenya will allow tangatanga tribes to dominate Kikuyus Bololi oyo ni wetu milele.
Eze says
I agree with you Boss.
Anonymous says
You’re right but you’re wrong, Raila will change that game plan by secretly having a truce with Ruto, and they share the top positions which will sideline the limit is, and the 2nd positions will be given to ruyhas and kambas, and the other significant tribes will be promised big government positions, with that kikuyus will be thrown into cold for a long time, because the 2 guys will change the constitution which will cripple the kikuyu influence from the top table.
Anonymous says
I am a luo from homabay but plz kindly stop useless propaganda against kiuks