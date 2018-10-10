The RailaUhuru Handshake Was Designed By Mt Kenya Oligarchs To Achieve 5 Objectives

By O Nyachae

The handhake was designed by the Mt.Kenya oligarchs to achieve 5 objectives:

1. Have the Ayatollah cool off his hardline position after robbing him off THRICE.

2. Once (1) above is achieved, demoralize the Ayatollah’s hardline supporters; thus weakening his support base.

3. Normalize Electoral Theft. Any rigging in 2022 & beyond will be ‘normal’.

4. With the Ayatollah “in government”, create competition between him & Ruto hence neutralizing the William Ruto factor. Between 2013-2017, Ruto was SOLELY RUNNING THE SHOW. He was the government. NOT anymore.

5. Once Mt. Kenya’s main political antagonists (Raila & Ruto) have been caged, introduce constitutional amendments to have “an inclusive government” by watering the presidency post 2022 & ensure a Kikuyu is in the mix…either as executive PM, or Ceremonial President…either way, they retain a big say in the management of the state.

