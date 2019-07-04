Raila tours Kisumu port, inspects ongoing work ahead of August official opening

ODM leader Raila Odinga on Thursday conducted a private tour of the Kisumu port which is undergoing renovations.

Odinga, who was accompanied by a few local leaders, made an impromptu visit to the port as that is scheduled to open in August.

The Africa Union special envoy for Infrastructure inspected the berthing bay where the hyacinth dredger is docked.

He also inspected the MV Uhuru cargo ship and later held a brief meeting at the marine school.

Mr. Odinga was accompanied by acting MD Kenya Railways Phillip Mainga, Nyanza regional commissioner James Kianda and Kisumu deputy governor Mathew Owili.

Journalists were however restricted from accessing the facility that was closed to the public one week ago.

Five regional presidents are expected for the launch of the port that is expected to ease business and revive the blue economy.

The port is under tight security with 24-hour patrol by officers from the Kenya Navy and local police.

A fortnight ago, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i also toured the facility to inspect the renovation.