”It Is Not Possible To Stop A Million Kenyans Assembling At Uhuru Park”- Sonko Told

The planned Swearing-in ceremony for Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka by the National Super Alliance (NASA) is to go on as scheduled despite Uhuru Park closure notice by the county government. This is according to NASA CEO Norman Magaya who has said the much-awaited event will not be stopped by Jubilee’s tactics.
In a tweet, Mr Magaya confirmed the event shall be held at Uhuru Park;
Option 1. Uhuru Park
Option 2. Uhuru Park
Option 3. Uhuru Park
— Norman Magaya (@amugira) January 24, 2018
Magaya termed move by the county as an act of cowardice which is meant to intimidate the NASA coalition. He maintained NASA had already made an application to use the venue and they will not change their plans of swearing in Raila. “The governor has been under pressure from the Jubilee Party to deny us a chance when he had made an application, but we will not change our plans,” said Magaya during an interview on KTN NEWS.
In a notice that was published in the local dailies on Wednesday, January 24, the county said that the park is scheduled to undergo improvements in a bid to enhance its usefulness to the visitors that are always frequenting it. “Notice is hereby given to the general public that Uhuru Park Grounds is scheduled to undergo phased improvement works in order to enhance usefulness to its visitors,” read part of the notice by acting County Secretary Leboo Ole Morintat.
Magaya urged NASA supporters to turn out in large numbers for the much awaited event that will see Raila and Kalonzo Musyoka sworn in as President and deputy president of the People Assembly respectively. This is as a church and a group identifying Nairobi Business Community led by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria had also applied to use Uhuru Park on January 30, the date for NASA’s swearing-in ceremony.
the group took a tour of the park on Tuesday 23, 2018 in readiness for their medical camp targeting street boys willing to get circumcised. The directive from the county government takes effect from January 23, 2018 until further notice.
