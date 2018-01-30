Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

PHOTOS: Raila Swearing In, Governor Joho, Miguna, TJ Kajwang SHINE As MDVD, Kalonzo, Weta Collapse

PHOTOS: Raila Swearing In, Governor Joho, Miguna, TJ Kajwang SHINE As MDVD, Kalonzo, Weta Collapse

16 Comments

Governor Ali Hassan Joho 001 again proved to be that rock that forms a the base a King’s palace when he defied the NASA Co-Principals who refused to attend Raila swearing in on flimsy grounds.

Senior Counsel James Orengo, Governor Joho, senior advocate and commissioner of oaths Hon TJ Kajwang, International BARRISTER and bad ass legal scholar, the NRM general Miguna Mugana played critical role at the swearimg in stealing the thunder from Kalooser Musyoka (watermelon), Musalia (mis-leaner) and Wetangula (Tokyogate) turned a no show at Uhuru park.

Check out amazing photos;

Comments

    • you r after luos .you forget that swearing in done in central heart of kenya .you still see luos because a luo man broke your mother’s Virginal hole before your were conceived…

      Reply Report comment

  7. YOU DO NOT NEGOTIATE WITH THOSE WHO ARE WILLING TO USE VIOLENCE TO ENSLAVE YOU, YOUR FAMILY AND YOUR PEOPLE!

    THESE FOREIGNERS STATE VERY CATEGORICALLY THAT THEY ARE PROTECTING THEIR OWN NATIONAL INTERESTS USING AFRICANS FOR WHOM THEY RIG ELECTIONS!!

    WHO IS PROTECTING KENYAN NATIONAL INTERESTS, PARTICULARLY, THE INTERESTS OF THOSE LIVING IN SLUMS OF NAIROBI AND OTHER TOWNS IN KENYA??

    THE KENYAN RESOURCES THAT SHOULD TAKE CARE OF EVERY KENYANS ARE BEEN SHAMELESSLY AND OVERTLY LOOTED IN EXCHANGE FOR BRIBES GOING TO THE RULING DICTATORS!!! HOW DOES ONE NEGOTIATE WITH CHARACTERS DETERMINED TO KILL ITS OWN CITIZENS!!!!

    Dr Ekuru Aukot, how much were you paid to issue these statements on TV? People like who claim to be educated who have made Kenyan and African citizens destitute while enriching yourselves by kissing asses for money for yourselves!!!!

    Reply Report comment

  12. Everybody is bad excet raila,,sio maraga,sio weta sio kalonzo sio madvd luos wake up you are the ones being taken for a ride,,it has come to the end,, now back to reality,, raila has failed you as usual

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies