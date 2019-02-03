Raila should use handshake to correct fake government census, Luos are more than 7million not 4m

By Dr Onyango Ochieng Jnr

In 1962 Luos were 1,100,000. Then a SONGBIRD will tell me today that luos are about 4 or 5 MILLION!!! Nonsense.

Does it mean they dont give birth? I’ve always held that CENSUS is the biggest scam where state-sponsored criminals

working at KNBS engage in the biggest cookery of figures to fit a political narrative.

Since I was born, It’s luos who give birth to twins, triplets, sixtexts etc. In fact a relative gave birth to 14 breathing kids, her co-wife has birthed 15. In total, that home has 29 living kids. Not only that, it’s luos who marry upto 200 wives like Akuku. Does it mean all these people dont count in giving birth? Akuku himself had a total of over 1300 children. That since 1962 Luos are just around 4million! I smell a very big rat in census.. That exercise is a total fraud.