Raila, Ruto, Joho, Tuju should self quarantine after indirect contact with Kilifi DG Saburi

Kilifi County deputy governor H E Gideon Zaburi was confirmed to carry the virus causing the deadly COVID 19/Coronavirus that is on the rage globally killing thousands in China, Europe, USA and Japan.

Hon Zaburi interacted with his Governor Amason Kingi, several MCAs, senior County government officials and also attended funerals and other social gathering. It is also being alleged that Governor Kingi met Governor Joho who had flown in from Dubai after his tour of USA and Middle East.

Governor Joho met former PM his handshakeness Raila Amollo Odinga who was in Mombasa. Premier Raila flew back to Nairobi where he visited CS without portfolio and Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju. Tuju recently jetted back home from London where he had gone for treatment after a near fatal road accident in Feb.

At Tuju’s home, Raila met other guests that included Deputy President William Ruto, Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen, Gatundu South MP tribalist Mose Kuria, Nakuru senator Hon Susan Kihika and a host of other leaders.

On Saturday Raila and Ruto were at Statehouse where they joined President Uhuru for Coronavirus prayers. At the meeting they interacted with other high profile leaders including former Vice Presidents Hon Kalonzo Musyoka, Hon Musalia Mudavadi, religious leaders, MPS, Senators, Governors and the business community.

Now, elsewhere Canada prime minister Rt Hon Justin Trudeu went into self quarantine after his wife tested COVID 19 positive. Several USA senators and house reps have tested positive and are on self quarantine. Germany Chancellor Angela Markel is on self quarantine since 22 Feb 2020.

It is only fair for Raila, Ruto, Tuju, Joho, Kingi among other high profile individuals who may have come to direct contact with persons who are COVID19 positive to go into self quarantine and also get tested. There is no shame is going for self quarantine.

May God hear us and grant us divine intervention as a country.