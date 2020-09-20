Learn some basic manners, you are free to insult Uhuru but respect his mother- Raila warns Emurua Dikirr MP Hon Ng’eno

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) communication director Philip Etale has revealed the unknown details the Orange party leader, the former Prime Minister Rt Hon Raila Odinga told Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng’eno when they met at nominated MP and KNUT boss Hon Wilson Sossion’s home in Bomet County.

Taking to his official twitter account on Sunday September 20, 2020, Etale claimed that Raila had reminded the controversial lawmaker how he had catered for his University education’s fees.

Etale further claimed that the former Prime Minister described Ng’eno as his son.

According to Etale, Raila said, the only thing he had not asked MP Ng’eno to do and which he regrets was to have good manners and have respect for other people.

“Baba reminded Emurua Dikirr MP Hon. Johanna Ng’eno how he paid his University fees and described him as his son. He said, the only thing he had not asked him to do and which he regrets was to have good manners and have respect for other people,” he tweeted.

Baba reminded Emurua Dikirr MP Hon. Johanna Ng’eno how he paid his University fees and described him as his son. He said, the only thing he had not asked him to do and which he regrets was to have good manners and have respect for other people. pic.twitter.com/oK4CPIOecZ — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) September 20, 2020





Ng’eno hit headlines early this month after making scathing remarks against President Uhuru Kenyatta on his relationship with his deputy William Ruto.



Ng’eno, while addressing a gathering in his constituency, asked President Kenyatta to dissolve government if he couldn’t work harmoniously with his deputy.

He further sensationally accused Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya of fueling ethnic clashes in the region.

He then got arrested at Mogondo in his constituency where he had gone to inspect a local technical institute.

