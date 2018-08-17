Raila’s Remarks on Parliament Sugar Report Bribery Sends Shivers on Hon Mbadi and Others

“Even if you are my brother and you are caught in corruption, you will carry your own cross because you did not steal on my behalf or on behalf of my tribe.”

This was the Statement by Opposition leader Raila Odinga as he demanded investigations into claims that some Members of Parliament were bribed to throw out a report on the sugar scandal.

He further revealed that a national convention on the vice was scheduled for September 10 in Nairobi averring that Corruption was rife in all sectors including the national and county governments, parliament, the judiciary and parastatals.

Raila said those who gave the bribes and those who received them should be equally held responsible.

“Those bribing MPs should also be blamed. We should investigate who they are and why they went to tempt MPs. It takes two to tango,” said Mr Odinga in Tala, Machakos, during the burial of Christine Wausi, an aunt of former Senator Johnson Muthama.

He said he agreed with President Uhuru Kenyatta that corruption was a menace that should be eradicated and the culprits punished indiscriminately.

He also demystified aspersions cast on the handshake as an act of betrayal to his supporters.

“I did not betray you. I was your leader and I saw building bridges as the only way out of the situation, ” he said, adding that many people died before and after last year’s elections while the country was deeply divided.

He said the opposition had not abandoned its mission to create a better Kenya but had only “retreated to build bridges after finding ‘crocodiles’ in the river.”