Raila Received Like a King at MANDELA’s Rural Home (PHOTOS)

ODM leader Raila Odinga on Wednesday was hosted by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during the Nelson Mandela Centenary Celebration at the late Apartheid icon’s rural home.

Odinga who traveled to the South African nation earlier this week to witness the celebrations marking the 100th anniversary of the late Nelson Mandela’s birthday, also met former Presidents Jacob Zuma and Kgalema Motlanthe during the festivities

The leaders were hosted by Chief Zwelivelile Mandela, the grandson of Mandela at the icon’s rural Mvesi home in the Eastern Cape,South Africa.

During his time at the South African nation, the former Prime Minister has held talks with the country’s key leaders including Deputy President David Mabuza, International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Former President Thabo Mbeki