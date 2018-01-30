BREAKING: Raila Ready For Swearing In, Government Withdraws VIP Security For NASA Leaders

People’s President Raila Odinga has confirmed exclusively that the swearing In ceremony is on course although the government has withdrawn his official VIP security.

All other NASA top leadership security has also been withdrawn including those attached to Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula and Governor Hassan Joho.

Premier Odinga told KTN that he will proceed to march to Uhuru park despite the withdraw of security saying God is the best protector and also the masses.

A top interior ministry official confirmed the withdraw of security saying the NASA leaders do not recognise Uhuru regime or the government and therefore they should not expect to be protected.