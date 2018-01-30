Kenya Today

BREAKING: Raila Ready For Swearing In, Government Withdraws VIP Security For NASA Leaders

People’s President Raila Odinga has confirmed exclusively that the swearing In ceremony is on course although the government has withdrawn his official VIP security.

All other NASA top leadership security has also been withdrawn including those attached to Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula and Governor Hassan Joho.

Premier Odinga told KTN that he will proceed to march to Uhuru park despite the withdraw of security saying God is the best protector and also the masses.

A top interior ministry official confirmed the withdraw of security saying the NASA leaders do not recognise Uhuru regime or the government and therefore they should not expect to be protected.

    • Those 50 buses from Coast Province were they luos?
      Your hate for the luos will not help anything you are ashamed that Baba is adored in the Whole of Kenya from all tribes. The Heat at Uhuru Garden is too hot for you. You thought it would never happen, it has happened now Sonko and mungiki can go on With the renovation. Nasa supporters are not bought like Jubilee. Natural LOVE FOR RAILA. A gift from God you can not stop it and God is the protector.

  8. Those who are still in a deep sleep about Raila should reflect back and confirm whether they are the only one making noise. Every corner you go Raila is the only person known not your so-called president. Am not a Luo and I don’t subscribe to some of their agenda but what I know Raila is Kenya’s people president.

