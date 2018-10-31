Raila promised Uhuru PM Post, DP Ruto will offer Uhuru to be ‘AU Representative for Trade

Popular and honest Murang’a Senator Hon Irungu Kang’ata has become the highest-ranking Jubilee politician to confirm that former prime minister Raila Odinga has offered to make Uhuru Kenyatta an executive prime minister after his terms ends in 2022.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday night, Hon Kang’ata confirmed allies of ODM Leader Raila Odinga had offered President Uhuru Kenyatta the position of Prime Minister when he leaves the Presidency in 2022.

Hon Kangata challenged Deputy President William Ruto to respond to the offer, saying the Mt Kenya region would not offer its votes without getting something in return.

“For the record, I do support William Ruto 100 percent. In fact, he is very strong in Murang’a. But on the other hand, Odinga’s camp has been dangling a certain carrot to the people of Mt Kenya that they will make our kingpin Uhuru Kenyatta the Prime Minister in 2022. I would urge Ruto to respond to that issue,” Kang’ata stated.



The Senate Chief Whip said that there were several positions that should be considered for Kenyatta so as to leverage on his relatively youthful age and experience.

He said his list of possible solutions included creating a position for East African Commission (EAC) President or a senior position in the African Union (AU).

Now, could it be that after Raila wins the 2022 presidential race Uhuru will take over the AU Position like be the special envoy in charge of Trade? well that is the secret DP Ruto is leaking. DP Ruto is opposed to constitutional change and therefore he will only offer what is practical and that is the position of AU High representative for Trade.

As the AU High Representative for Trade Uhuru will spend much of his time to tanga tanga across the globe including his favourite destination Dubai, Qatar, Kigali etc.

“Can’t believe we are debating about Uhuru extending his term in any shape or form. These are debates for failed states. Uhuru can only salvage his legacy by resigning at the earliest opportunity and allowing another person try his hand in changing the fortunes of this country. Decent leaders resign when it is plain clear they can no longer deliver”– E Njega