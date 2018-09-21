Supporting 8% VAT Was Raila’s Personal Position Not ODM, MPs Were Free To Vote Whichever Way

PARTY LOYALTY

By Tony Oyugi

I hear people talking about party loyalty as the fundamental reason why they support Uhuru’s Memorandum proposing 8% VAT on fuel and several other taxes including MPesa and bank withdrawal/transfers tax. We need to look at this party loyalty thing.

James Orengo tells MPs to reject Uhuru's recommendations on VAT proposal; maintains Parliament is not an extension of the Executive. pic.twitter.com/xa7GaRkWjI — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) September 17, 2018

A party should take a position not on any and every matter. It should take a position on matters that directly affect and are related to party philosophy and party ideology. Party ideology is bases on the belief of party MEMBERS and/or SUPPORTERS. A party can’t claim to have taken a position if the sane doesn’t resonate with the sentiments of the majority of its members.

My Take; President Uhuru’s Memo On 16% VAT is a Subterfuge & Diversion. We need to REJECT the 16% VAT, and discuss other amelioratory mechanisms later.Let EACH M.P. Stand To Be Counted! — Hon. Otiende Amollo (@OAmollo) September 15, 2018

A reading of the ODM Constitution and manifesto shows that its ideological pillar is Social Democracy. Social Democracy is about the PEOPLE. It’s about the voice of the people being heard and taken into account. It’s not about the voice of the party leadership. I therefore can’t help but laugh when I hear people saying that the decision to support this Memorandum was taken by the party. Let’s assume it was taken at the PG level since this is a structure within the party. Did MPs vote on it. Was it a unanimous decision. Who put the question forward for a vote. Who seconded.

My Conscience is Clear! We said a Resounding No! The Speaker heard a YES! An August House Indeed!..Disgrace! — Hon. Otiende Amollo (@OAmollo) September 20, 2018

Good folks, let’s learn to differentiate between personal and party decisions. It’s traditional for ODM leaders to make personal decisions and have members do catch-up with endorsements without any consideration. Are we loyal to principle and ideology or are we loyal to individuals.

The handshake was a personal decision and party members were hypnotized into supporting it. Same to this Memo thing. Zero benefits to members notwithstanding. What will happen if tomorrow the party leadership wakes up and takes a decision to do away with the presidential term limit. Don’t say its impossible since we’ve just seen ODM MPs shout louder then Jubilee MPs in Uhuru’s support

It’s ill-advised for some sections of ODM to threaten disciplinary action against MPs who opposed this Memorandum. What party position. Did the thirteen point document done by ODM on the handshake include supporting Jubilee’s legislative agenda especially on economic policy especially when touching on the common man? ODM claims to be pro people. Were the people consulted. Were MPs consulted. Can ODM share minutes of the PG meeting for us to see the contributions made by members? Who signed the document binding MPs to vote in support of Uhuru’s Memorandum. By the way press statements aren’t binding documents. There’s a mechanism by which party positions are communicated and formulated including who appends their signature

Finally I haven’t heard Jubilee threatening its members with disciplinary action. This speaks volumes about ODM. The party may have been used. Disciplinary action may be met by individual members and supporters withdrawing their membership and support both in writing and orally. This is very possible. May be an exercise in futility but not good for PR

