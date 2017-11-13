“Raila is One Of The Greatest And Most Respected Leaders In The World” Sakaja

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja popularly known as Super Senator, says he respects Prime Minister Raila Odinga because he is one of the greatest leaders in world.

Speaking to our reporter who sought his opinion on the current political quagmire facing the country, Sakaja who is widely accepted and most respected politician in Nairobi said Raila has done a lot that no politician has, or will in the near future.

According to Senator Sakaja, the buck stops with the two leaders. He said he is hopeful that they will soon sit down and dialogue for the sake of the country because they are wise men of integrity.

“The solution to the current political stalemate lies squarely in the hands of our two leaders His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta and Prime Minister Raila Odinga. These two principals are men of impeccable morals. My President is a wise man. He is a listening President and a promoter of peace. Although soft spoken, he is highly principled and firm. He commands a lot of respect worldwide having conceded the September 1 ruling although it was not in his favour as the incumbent. He is ready to sit down with Prime Minister Raila Odinga and forge a way forward for the goodness of our country” Said Senator Sakaja.

“On the other hand, Raila Odinga is a man you can wish away at your own peril. His unstinting effort to promote democracy in Africa has propelled him as one of the greatest and most respected leaders in the world. He has worked hard to see our nation succeed and he cannot let it sink on his watch. I urge our two leaders to find it in their hearts and come together as quick as possible for the better of Kenyans. By the end of the day, we shall remain Kenyans. I am hopeful the two leaders will do something soon because the nation is looking at them and as the wise say “An ounce of prevention is better than a pound of cure” He said.

Senator Sakaja urged both politicians from NASA and Jubilee to tone down and eschew fuelling the political temperature that the country envisages.