Raila, ODM mourns fallen daughter to late MDC leader Morgan Tsavangirai

Opposition leader Raila Odinga and the entire Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has relayed its condolences to Movement for Democratic Change party of Zimbabwe following the death of Vimbai Tsvangirai.

According to the MDC party, Vimbai died on Monday while undergoing treatment. She had been involved in an accident at Kwekwe last month, sustaining serious injuries.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sad passing on of Glen View South MP and Women's Assembly Secretary Hon. Vimbai Tsvangirai Java. pic.twitter.com/ooemaYpiNL — MDC Zimbabwe (@mdczimbabwe) June 10, 2019

Until her death, Vimbai, a daughter to former opposition leader and later Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai, was MP for Glen View South.

In a tweet, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna penned a condolence message following the tragic news. The Orange party and MDC have a close working relationship developed by Raila Odinga and the late Morgan Tsvangirai.

Kindly accept our heartfelt condolences on this very tragic loss. It is so painful losing such a young and promising leader. From all of us at @TheODMparty we say pole sana @nelsonchamisa @JMafume @mdczimbabwe. https://t.co/MRwmHqW4fa — Edwin Sifuna (@edwinsifuna) June 10, 2019

During Morgan Tsvangirai’s funeral last year, Odinga, who attended the ceremony, described him as a ‘great African who should have been accorded proper burial in Zimbabwe’.

The MDC party is yet to announce the funeral programme.