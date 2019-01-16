Raila Odinga’s full statement On Dusit Hotel Nairobi attack

Once again, the devil has struck at the heart of our country. We wish to express our deep shock and disgust at the abhorrent acts of terror that occurred yesterday, January 15, 2019 evening. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families at this extremely difficult time. We stand firmly on the side of Kenya and all people of goodwill in this war with evil that terrorists represent.

We condemn in the strongest terms possible this dastardly act of cowardice perpetrated by enemies of human civilization. We commend our security forces for the robust, rapid and coordinated response to this evil that saw lives saved and the country reassured. We commend our citizens for being each other’s keeper and responding to appeals for blood donations and we appreciate the professionalism of our care givers and first responders.

We thank the international community for standing with Kenya at this critical juncture. We saw a global coalition against terror in action in this attack. We assure the international community that we will stand with the Government of Kenya and all forces for good in the global campaign against terrorism.

All indications are that as a nation, despite persisting challenges with regard to securing our homeland, we are learning and getting wiser and better with every unfortunate attack. Our goal must remain the ability to completely keep these forces of evil out of our borders and weeding them entirely out of our mist. As a nation, we must reject divisions of all sorts be they religious, ethnic, regional or even political.

Such divisions are what terrorists thrive on. Where we have closed ranks, terrorists try to plant fear and suspicion to create space for them to thrive. We must reject all such attempts. The terrorists who attacked us this past day did not seek to know the tribes, religion, party affiliation or region of origin of the victims.

Their mission was to cause pain and fear and they proceeded to do so without seeking details. Our survival depends on standing together against these agents of doom. We appeal to Kenyans to continue being each other’s keepers and continue offering help where it is needed.

We appeal to the international community to continue standing with Kenya. As citizens, we must continue working with security agencies during this operation and well into the future in order to secure our land.

To the terrorist-take note that you shall never intimidate nor destroy the spirit of the people of Kenya by your beastly acts. Kenya shall continue discharging its obligations to its citizens and commitment to the civilized community of nations without looking over its shoulders.

The fallen victims are our heroes in the war against international terrorism. God Bless Kenya.

H.E RAILA ODINGA

H.E STEPHEN KALONZO MUSYOKA

JANUARY 16, 2019.