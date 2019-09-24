Raila Odinga remains the best in our liberation family- Wafula Buke

By Wafula Buke

Since I was sacked by the corrupt in ODM, I have received calls from all parties inviting me to teas. One told me “buke you are getting old, you need a home in Nairobi. My boss has told me that he will sought you out on your first meeting. Bla bla” same things we heard in the 90s by KANU men.

1. How do you defect from a party becoz you have been sacked yet the party paid you so much money for so long?

2. How do expect to be trusted by your new allies when you have followed a single road for decades?

3. Where is the time to make new friends at over 50?

4. What will be the story of my life?

Friends and enemies, read this book: A life too Short. Biography of Chris Hani. ANC sentenced Hani to death for criticising its leaders. Joe Slovo saved him. He stuck with the party and became the next most popular leader after Mandela. Raila Odinga remains the best in our liberation family. Consistency not sycophancy!

God will ask you to show him scars/suffering to prove that you fought for his holy causes.

Ida Odinga will say “i lost my job at Alliance H. Sch for believing in change”

Raila will say “the whole body sir. Scars! I don’t know where to start. In fact i used to be brown but…”

Msando will show slaughter marks. Alexander Muge will say “a lorry crashed my head. I can’t speak”

Satan will criticise them all “You people had good careers. Msando, you had a good job. You should have kept quiet! Check how your kids are suffering!”

The majority will clap because they treaded carefully making everybody their friend so as to eat well.

Sometimes I envy those who believe in nothing except food and comfort whenever people laugh at me comparing me to versions of successful people. Consolation?

Human progress and happiness depends on those who sacrifice. Aluta continua