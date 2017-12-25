Kenya Today

AMAZING Priceless Photos: Raila Spends Time With Grandchildren, Takes Boat Ride In Lake Victoria. Merry Christmas

Baba wa Taifa His Excellence The People’s President Raila Odinga has shared amazing photos in which he is spending time with his grandchildren at his rural home in Siaya County – shores of Lake Victoria. Check the priceless photos.

