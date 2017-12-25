AMAZING Priceless Photos: Raila Spends Time With Grandchildren, Takes Boat Ride In Lake Victoria. Merry Christmas

Baba wa Taifa His Excellence The People’s President Raila Odinga has shared amazing photos in which he is spending time with his grandchildren at his rural home in Siaya County – shores of Lake Victoria. Check the priceless photos.
Comments
res says
You mean this is state house kisumu.
mwanzia says
kudos baba and wish you merry xmass
mimi says
but those parents are endangering the life of their kid’s by allowing them to interact with that’ loser who’s well known for sacrificing even his own children
Nelly from German says
THIS VERY NICE RAILA .STAY WHERE YOU ARE.,FAMILY IS THE BEST. FORGETS CANAAN. GRANDS NEED YOU.MERRY XMAS.
Nelly from German says
Red Rails changed his mind .no state House but chief at Bondo or kisumu downtown. Red merry Xmas
Anonymous says
Nonsense we careless
KENYAN ELCHAPO says
OKUYU THIEVES STAY OUT OF THIS..FOLLOW YOUR THIEF IN CHIEF REDEYED DEVIL OURU
Anonymous says
we are not accepting,we are not moving on.kiapo ni januari 2018 mpende msipende.wezi nyie.