Raila Odinga Celebrates Women Who Support NASA This International Women’s day

NASA Supremo Raila Odinga has celebrated Mothers, Wives and Sisters during this International Women’s day celebrated every 8th March every year.

In a powerful tweet, Raila sent out and heartfelt message to Mothers, wives and sisters who lost their loved ones felled by police bullets before, during and after the August 8th elections.

