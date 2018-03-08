Raila Odinga Celebrates Women Who Support NASA This International Women’s day

NASA Supremo Raila Odinga has celebrated Mothers, Wives and Sisters during this International Women’s day celebrated every 8th March every year.
Women are an integral part of any society and must rightfully be accorded their deserved place, honor and dignity.
Wishing a Happy #InternationalWomensDay to all women in Kenya and across the world. pic.twitter.com/2PbKL30jib
— Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) March 8, 2018
In a powerful tweet, Raila sent out and heartfelt message to Mothers, wives and sisters who lost their loved ones felled by police bullets before, during and after the August 8th elections.
Let’s honor the mothers who have had to mourn their children, wives their husbands and sisters their brothers who have been felled along the way and to this end justice must be done. pic.twitter.com/y4qs1nAwi9
— Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) March 8, 2018
