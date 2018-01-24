Kenya Today

BREAKING LIVE: Raila NRM Presser On New List Of Products To Boycott, MPs Signing Affidavits Recognizing Raila As Bona Fide President

NASA’s NRM wing addresses Press conference on new products to boycott and the ongoing signing of affidavits by members of parliament recognizing Raila Odinga as the bona fide president of Kenya. Miguna Miguna, Senator Cleophas Malala and Hon Renee Mayaka leading from the front.
The new products to be boycotted by NASA supporters include those by HACO Industries a company that is associated/owned by Jubilee bankroller Chris Kirubi whose products include BIC biro pens, Bic razor, platics, pegs for hanging cloths etc. Nation Media Group products are also on notice after yesterday’s warning shot by NASA spokesman Dennis Onyango.
