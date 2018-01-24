BREAKING LIVE: Raila NRM Presser On New List Of Products To Boycott, MPs Signing Affidavits Recognizing Raila As Bona Fide President

NASA’s NRM wing addresses Press conference on new products to boycott and the ongoing signing of affidavits by members of parliament recognizing Raila Odinga as the bona fide president of Kenya. Miguna Miguna, Senator Cleophas Malala and Hon Renee Mayaka leading from the front.
The new products to be boycotted by NASA supporters include those by HACO Industries a company that is associated/owned by Jubilee bankroller Chris Kirubi whose products include BIC biro pens, Bic razor, platics, pegs for hanging cloths etc. Nation Media Group products are also on notice after yesterday’s warning shot by NASA spokesman Dennis Onyango.
mugambi says
swear raila immedietly.
Anyi Mwanza says
Tibim
Anonymous says
Nonsense.. Tell your supporters to stop working from those companies you are boycotting the products and give them food.
Anonymous says
this is fulish what du u expect us to use after dat
Basil muras says
We must boycott as the order from baba
Osama Bin Masjid says
This idiot calling himself ananymous who has been posting pro boot scratcher comments and countering those by nasa patriots since yesterday,u,ni mimi and res,free advice,WATCH OUT!!!
J3 says
Resist!Razors n scissors.