WHY Raila NASA Supporters SHOULD NOT WORRY over Court of Apeal Ruling over Uhuru Alghurair Ballot Paper Printing

To NASA supporters, don’t panic because Jubilee won their appeal against the printing of presidential ballot papers. Elections will be held on 8/8/17.

NASA has done what is humanly possible to ensure that IEBC deliver a free, credible, transparent, and fair elections. In their effort to ensure that the election field is leveled, NASA has met resistance from the IEBC who is a puppet of the Jubilee administration, being controlled and manipulated by Jubilee with the hope that they will deliver Jubilee a victory.

Folks, even by Jubilee’s own internal polling and NIS weekly Presidential briefings, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Jubilee are going to lose the 8/8/17 polls to Raila Odinga and NASA.

Jubilee is actively working to intimidate NASA supporters hoping they won’t come out to vote. We have all seen the public display of government arsenals and lethal weapons of murder; the Kenyan police have openly threatened the Kenyan citizenry by both print and radio media; Jubilee has released a hate filled film of what the Odinga’s presidency will do to Kenyans; Jubilee is propagating fear and terror using robo calls and mass texts, all these to cower NASA supporters into not voting on 8/8/17.

Our resolve as NASA people is clear. On 8/8/17, motivated by the desire to have a government that will create Jobs for those without jobs, we will troop in our millions to the polling stations and vote out Jubilee.

The pain, suffering, frustration, and disappointment that Jubilee has subjected Kenyans to over the last five years is too strong to be cowered by their threats.

NASA has the numbers. Let’s finish this thing in first round on 8/8/17 by turning out in over 90% to vote, so that President Raila Odinga can use the money that could have been used for runoff election to lower the cost of living for Kenyans.

The adopt a polling station campaign is going on well and NASA is actively working to close those loopholes that Jubilee’s dead voters may sneak through and vote.

Even if Ruto had printed the ballot papers, NASA is still winning.

“We are out of Egypt, and I hear Pharaoh has released his best army and chariots to pursue us. Children of Israel, don’t be afraid, for the Egyptians you see today, you shall see them no more.”