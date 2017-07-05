Raila NASA Successful Tour Of Kiambu County, #ChangeIsComingInCentral

Thousands of Kiambu residents poured into the streets to meet NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga. The former premier took county by storm urging residents to vote for him during the August 8 General Election.

Raila told residents their lives will improve under his government, he said the cost of living has risen drastically yet incomes were stagnating.

He told residents he is not tribal as has been alleged, and urged them to give him a chance because he has worked with members of the Kikuyu community before.

“The rate of unemployment is very high and is affecting so many Kenyans, especially our youth. We will make sure we create employment and reduce the cost of living,” Raila said.

He continued, “The Kikuyu community has been lied to for so long that I am an enemy to them. No, I am not and I will never be.”

Raila toured Limuru town, Gitaru, Ruiri and Wangige.

Kiambu county has 12 constituencies with about 1.2 million registered voters and is second only to Nairobi, which has more than 2.2 million.

Raila was accompanied by ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, EALA MP and former Thika mayor Hon Mumbi Ngaru, Kibra MP Mike Okoth, former Subukia MP Koigi Wamwere, Nairobi woman representative aspirant Esther Muthoni Passaris and Mike Rubia a son of second liberation hero Charles Rubia.

They were welcomed by ODM Limuru Central MCA aspirant Mary Muigai.

The NASA chief said political injustices have been ignored, but the alliance can help victims of families of freedom fighters.

‘compensate lari families’

Raila said the families of those killed during the Lari Massacre have been forgotten and they should be compensated. He said that can only be done if and when the TJRC report is implemented. Raila said NASA will look into it.

Mudavadi said the lack of proper planning and management of finances has caused the cost of living to rise.

“We as NASA do not have a problem with anyone, but we want to put in place better management structures so we can improve the lives of Kenyans” he said.

Muigai urged residents to support her bid, saying she will consult them. “We will discuss with you what you want,” she said.

Residents described Raila as a clever leader who speaks with a lot of patience, humility and respect UNLIKE Uhuru who sounds arrogant and full of vegence.

