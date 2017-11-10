Raila NASA NRM Postpones Anti Uhuru Peaceful Demonstrations Slated for Today

NASA STATEMENT:

NOVEMBER 9, 2017:

POSTPONMENT OF NASA PEACEFUL PROTESTS:

Due to the on-going debate in the county Assemblies for the creation of a People’s Assembly to help Kenyans chart the way out of the electoral impasses in the country, the National Super Alliance wishes to notify its supporters that the peaceful protests for electoral justice that had been scheduled to take place in Nairobi tomorrow, November 10, 2017 have been postponed until further notice.

This is to enable the Coalition’s leaders and supporters concentrate on and support the initiative that is intended to have the people exercise their sovereignty directly and chart their future through a People’s Assembly.

A new date will be announced in due course. NASA in the meantime wishes to congratulate the County Assemblies that have so far debated and passed the Motion on People’s Assembly and encourages those yet to do so to move with speed and give Kenyans a chance to decide their destiny.

Sen. James Orengo

November 9, 2017.

Vihiga.