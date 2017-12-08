Raila NASA Meets Diplomats, Religious Leaders And Business Community Over Dialogue

December 8, 2017:

NASA LEADERS MEET DIPLOMATS:

The National Super Alliance this morning held talks with religious and business leaders and diplomats. The discussions centred on the need for the government, opposition and all Kenyans to engage in open and transparent national conversation to address the underlying issues that threaten the nation’s stability and unity following recent elections.

The leaders also discussed the need to strengthen key institutions like the IEBC and the Judiciary, addressing the feeling of marginalization by certain communities and strengthening devolution. The meeting also reviewed activities planned for December 12, 2017 and agreed on the need to act strictly in accordance with the Constitution.

The diplomats, including US ambassador Mr. Robert Godec, German Ambassador Jutta Frasch and British High Commissioner Mr. Nic Hailey emphasized the commitment of the international community to help Kenya resolve outstanding issues. NASA leaders expressed commitment and openness to dialogue on specific areas of security sector reforms, securing and strengthening the Judiciary, devolution and governance structure.

Dennis Onyango

December 8, 2017

