Raila NASA Meets Diplomats, Religious Leaders And Business Community Over Dialogue

December 8, 2017:
NASA LEADERS MEET DIPLOMATS:
The National Super Alliance this morning held talks with religious and business leaders and diplomats. The discussions centred on the need for the government, opposition and all Kenyans to engage in open and transparent national conversation to address the underlying issues that threaten the nation’s stability and unity following recent elections.
The leaders also discussed the need to strengthen key institutions like the IEBC and the Judiciary, addressing the feeling of marginalization by certain communities and strengthening devolution. The meeting also reviewed activities planned for December 12, 2017 and agreed on the need to act strictly in accordance with the Constitution.
The diplomats, including US ambassador Mr. Robert Godec, German Ambassador Jutta Frasch and British High Commissioner Mr. Nic Hailey emphasized the commitment of the international community to help Kenya resolve outstanding issues. NASA leaders expressed commitment and openness to dialogue on specific areas of security sector reforms, securing and strengthening the Judiciary, devolution and governance structure.
Dennis Onyango
December 8, 2017
Comments
Joseph says
We don’t want this. We have been here before and it has not worked. The so-called international community has also been silent when Kenya was in the thick of things. Immediately you settle for the binding agreements with Uhuru, these diplomats will ignore you and majority of Kenyans will be left with the short end of the stick. Let them continue with their businesses with Uhuru for all we care. Your Excellency Rt. Hon. Raila, remember how your people have died. Remember how the reality of unfettered marginalisation and institutionalised exclusion. This is the time to solve these problems in one fell swoop.
Gordon Kalorna Teti says
WHAT A FATAL mistake seeing Raila Odinga on the same table on Friday, December 8, 2017 meeting with the US ambassador and the envoys representing Western nations in Nairobi who helped Uhuru Kenyatta in the rigging of the Kenya presidential election? Who advises Raila Odinga? Seating with these crooks on the same table reduces Raila Odinga’s stature as the people’s president. Raila Odinga should nominate and send his own special envoys to meet with these crooks. I am very disappointed. SAD!
jimmie says
we as NASA should not trust this whites in the name of dialoque. this category of people are only interested in what they will achieve but in long run political injustice & marginalization will continue
Romufa says
Am not a lawyer but I hav picked one sentence from above, ” the activities on 12/12/17 to strictly go according to constitution… ” It seems these international communities and jb has given in to Raila to sworn in and begged him not to go against constitution, hapa no more threatening language because the horses has already bolted. Enjoy more circus before D-day.
Anonymous says
Where were they when Kenyans were being shot by police?
Anonymous says
Raila is no fool he knows what he went their to do. he repeated the same words that uhuruto refused to solve before 26th october,and they cant even now.
Anonymous says
DESPITE THEIR ACADEMIC ABILITIES, THE LUOS ARE NOW ONE OF THE POOREST ETHNIC GROUP IN KENYA AND THIS IS WHY:
THE LUO LEADERs AND INTELLECTUALS HAVE SETTLED FOR BEING A BUNCH OF TIMID AND USEFUL IDIOTS, ALLOWING THEIR BRAINS TO BE EXPLOITED FOR THE ENRICHMENT OF OTHER COMMUNITIES, BOTH LOCAL AND FOREIGN WHILE TAKING ORDERS BY SAYING “YES SIR or YES YOUR HIGHNESS”!!
WHAT NASA SHOULD BE DISCUSSING WITH THESE HEAVILY ARMED FOREIGN HIGHWAYMEN AND THEIR LOCAL ENFORCERS IS ABOUT THE RIGGING OF ELECTIONS AND THREATENING THE PEOPLE WHO ARE ROBBED WITH EXECUTION FOR TREASON! THIS SHOULD BE THE STARTING POINT OF THAT DISCUSSING!
FOR HEAVEN”s SAKE PEOPLE HAVE DIED. WE KNOW THESE HIGHWAYMEN WOULD NOT TURN THE OTHER CHEEK OR SETTLE FOR FINANCIAL COMPENSATIONS FOR THE LIVES LOST IF THESE DEAD PEOPLE WERE THEIR OWN CHILDREN, RELATIVES, FRIENDS OR THEIR OWN ETHNIC GROUP. YOU CANNOT PUT A MONETARY VALUE ON THE LOSS OF A HUMAN LIFE! PERIOD!!!!!
THIS IS WHAT HAPPENED IN THE AFTERMATH OF 2007/2008 ELECTION CIRCLES WHEN 1,400 POOR KENYAN CITIZENS WERE SLAUGHTERED IN KENYA, ALLEGEDLY BY THE TWO HEADS OF THE CURRENT RULING ELITES!
WHEN WILL THIS STOP????
Anonymous says
Raila to be sworn in on 12th.
Anonymous says
Raila chase these whites out. Kenya is for Kenyans. We so we Kukaa nao. Tuma watu. Usiangushe wakenya. Ona sasa jubilee washa-panic.
noma says
make it clear to me. is it swearing in or adoption of resolution by county assemblies (10) for raila as peoples president. read ogwen statement.
Anonymous says
Nothing wrong with meeting even your detractors. What is important is the quality and conclusion of the discussions. You cannot isolate yourself as the first option. That is the last option when all the other means fail. Talk we must but also walk that talk is a must.