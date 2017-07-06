Raila’s NASA Leads with 56% in Nairobi Against Uhuru Jubilee at 39%

56 percent of Nairobi voters feel close to NASA as compared to 39 percent who identify with Jubilee, TIFA research released today shows.



According to the poll, 97 per cent city residents will vote on the August 8 election day.

“Of these, 57 per cent feel closer to NASA as compared to 34 per cent who feel closer to Jubilee,” TIFA said.

NASA support has grown since July 2016 when they had 38 per cent. Jubilee’s support, on the other hand, has declined from 38 per cent last year to 34 per cent this year.

Other parties attracted nine per cent support while another nine per cent did not know the coalition they would vote for.