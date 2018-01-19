Photos: Raila NASA Brigade Rocks Machakos Town, Amazing Reception January 19, 2018 12 Comments NASA Principals join other members of the NASA brigade at Machakos Golf Club for the Lower Eastern Region People’s Assembly Meeting
Comments
Res says
Everybody knows about Raila plans Nobody knows govt plans.The swearing in may be an anti climax.
peter says
I like you baba.Go on shaking Kenya..
allenjadro swakei says
baba go go go ,I recognize you as peoples. president
Linus Njagi says
baba after swearing in remember to revisit 26th petition ver
dict
mwanzia says
this is just a show off .Which people’s president? give me a brk : he is looking For more blood but im sory for him .
sn Kariuki says
when the madness of an entire nation enters a solitary mind, it is not enough to say the person is mad-Imbuga
francis says
utoto
fred says
looking forward to the D day
Anonymous says
People’s President ,even servers confirm
francis says
utoto
sirgy says
mad moment for rails
Anonymous says
madness start with raila