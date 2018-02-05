PHOTOS: Raila Leads NASA Brigade To Receive Miguna Miguna At Milimani Law Courts

NASA Supreme Leader Raila Odinga today joined NRM supporters at Milimani law courts to receive NRM leader General Miguna Miguna who has been in Police custody since Friday morning. More than 20 lawyers led by Senior Counsel John Khaminwa were at hand as the defense team.

Police however failed to produce Miguna in court prompting speculation that the International barrister may have been taken ill while in police custody. Justice Kimaru ordered IG Boinnet to appear in court in person tomorrow Tuesday 6th accompanied by Miguna for further orders.

