PHOTOS: Raila Leads NASA Brigade To Receive Miguna Miguna At Milimani Law Courts

NASA Supreme Leader Raila Odinga today joined NRM supporters at Milimani law courts to receive NRM leader General Miguna Miguna who has been in Police custody since Friday morning. More than 20 lawyers led by Senior Counsel John Khaminwa were at hand as the defense team.

Police however failed to produce Miguna in court prompting speculation that the International barrister may have been taken ill while in police custody. Justice Kimaru ordered IG Boinnet to appear in court in person tomorrow Tuesday 6th accompanied by Miguna for further orders.

  1. Court contempt amount to six month in jail,the IG should be inside for disobeying Court Order. Somebody tell me did this IG went to school??? he behaves unschooled by not following the law,he’s in a wrong Department,what’s the difference between him & criminals who disobey the law??

  3. During his appointment hearing, there was speculation and questioning that his credentials were not genuine, so who knows the truth about him. In Kenya, what matters is who you know up there, not qualifications! The background of that guy is shrouded in mystery. Some people say that he sometimes looks clueless ! Tecla would have been a better IG than him. Just saying!

  5. we really need to focus on development. For you never stopped them to swear baba,never bother their counter parts. Time is running low for developments be it uhuru or baba.

  9. It is time for Kenya to Go East(RUSSIA) The west are betrayers. USA/UK/EU are anti black people Kenya opposition should move very fast to East.there is nothing to gain from Washington/London/German/Paris/Madrid.

