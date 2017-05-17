“Government will deal squarely with those who incite Kenyans.. we shall not compromise protecting our youth from incitement.
Those claiming they have 10m votes, how did they establish that as a fact? These are falsities meant to incite Kenyans.
We urge the media to shy away from publicizing information that is detrimental to national security especially during the elections season.” CS Nkaisserry
Raila NASA #10MILLIONSTRONG Causes STORM In STATEHOUSE Forcing CS Nkaissery to Issue UNNCESSARY WARNING
Anonymous says
Those claiming they have 70+ votes, how did they establish that as a fact? These are falsities meant to incite Kenyans.
.kenya says
I like that how did ruto know that they have 7 plus1 if it comes from nasa is incitement when it comes from jubilee is government,some one tel nkaiser we in nasa we have 10 millions strong,and that is the fact,