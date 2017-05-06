Raila NASA 10MILLION STRONG MOVEMENT Takes Kenya by STORM, Uhuru Jubilee DISADAVANTAGED with a TWO TRIBE PARASTIC Alliance of 4.5Million

The trending statements today is ME+RAILA+9,999.998= 10,000,000 STRONG MOVEMENT to rescue Kenya from Corruption, economic collapse, dignified life, reduced cost of living, employment opportunities…..

Even the Mt Kenya and a section of Kalenjin voters who support Uhuru are hopeful that he defeated for a better a Kenya.

The National Super Alliance (NASA) is confident of marching to victory in the August 8 General Election, presidential candidate Raila Odinga has said. Raila said the alliance has the numbers to beat President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party. “We are 10 million man and woman strong.

The figures have changed. Demographics have changed substantially, this is going to be a completely different match from the one in 2013,” said Raila in reference to the 19 million registered voters. In an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday night, he said his chances for victory have been boosted by his co-principal Musalia Mudavadi, who went it alone in 2013. “The third presidential candidate in 2013 is now with us in NASA.

It is now a two horse race. Remember Mudavadi got over 500,000 and there could have been a run-off had he been with us. We are now 10 million ‘man’ strong. These votes are for NASA and are based on registration.” The ODM leader said the alliance has put in place the necessary machinery to guard against election fraud by ensuring the Constitution is followed in the polls. He said NASA will have a parallel tallying centre and agents in all the 40,200 polling centres across the country.