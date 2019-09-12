Raila mourns fallen rhumba singer Juma Toto

BY Raila Odinga via fb

The death of legendary rhumba singer Juma Toto has robbed the country, Africa and the music industry of one of its most gifted and prolific musicians. Juma Toto’s track record leaves no doubt that he was a creative icon. Few artists are talented enough to live so long through their sounds and electrifying live performances.

Juma’s music was distinct and he touched millions who will forever hold him dear. I join Juma’s fans from around the country and Africa in mourning his sudden death. May God grant peace and strength to his family at this moment of grief.