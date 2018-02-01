PHOTOS: ‘President’ Raila Meets ‘Traitors’ Kalonzo, Musalia, Wetangula, Begs Kenyans To Forgive Them

People’s president Raila Odinga met his NASA co principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula and later on addressed a joint press conference.
Raila assured Kenyans that NASA was intact despite the other three principals skipping the crucial 30th January swearing in. He asked Jubilee to spare Kalonzo for he has a sick wife.
Raila said he was not mad to swear by the Bible at Uhuru Park on Tuesday to be the people’s president.
He reiterated that he won the August 8th election, contrary to IEBC’s announcement that Uhuru Kenyatta did, both on August 8 and October 26 last year.
Raila confirmed he got 8.1 million votes defeating Uhuru who only managed 7.9 million.
“I can swear by the Bible that the results we released last week were genuine. We won the elections while Jubilee lost. That is why I was able to hold the Bible. I did not hold it because I am mad or a megalomaniac,” he said at Okoa Kenya in Nairobi.
The ODM boss asked the government to stop intimidating those who participated in his swearing-in including Justice TJ Kajwang, James Orengo, Miguna Miguna and 3 million Kenyans who witnessed the events via social media.
Comments
Ekhuya says
Forgive them Baba but don’t forget that they abandoned you at your hour of need. Never trust or entrust them with any responsibility or duty! Bure kabisa hao.
Anonymous says
‘President’-in quotes means not president ,let us use our brains.
Anonymous says
Madness
Sahin jonte kiboko ya mamblaina says
Tibim baba uko ju 2 xana our president nasa tibim
Damaris says
Forgive what????? those idiots left baba alone.So baba should move on alone.
Felix says
Don’t forgive them plz , kama hao waliamua kujifanya wakiwa chini ya maji, but why they trait. In you.
hillary otieno says
baba dawa ya moto ni moto its you to choose
Anonymous says
Its confirmed both Kalonzo and Mudavadi were having anal-sex in one of Embassy in Nairobi probably big brother.instead of joining Baba at his Uhuru park swearing in:
noma says
iam so mad with these guys but at the time i see ladies as in beaches in them. i met very young people at uhuru park.