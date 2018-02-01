PHOTOS: ‘President’ Raila Meets ‘Traitors’ Kalonzo, Musalia, Wetangula, Begs Kenyans To Forgive Them

People’s president Raila Odinga met his NASA co principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula and later on addressed a joint press conference.

Raila assured Kenyans that NASA was intact despite the other three principals skipping the crucial 30th January swearing in. He asked Jubilee to spare Kalonzo for he has a sick wife.

Raila said he was not mad to swear by the Bible at Uhuru Park on Tuesday to be the people’s president.

He reiterated that he won the August 8th election, contrary to IEBC’s announcement that Uhuru Kenyatta did, both on August 8 and October 26 last year.

Raila confirmed he got 8.1 million votes defeating Uhuru who only managed 7.9 million.



“I can swear by the Bible that the results we released last week were genuine. We won the elections while Jubilee lost. That is why I was able to hold the Bible. I did not hold it because I am mad or a megalomaniac,” he said at Okoa Kenya in Nairobi.

The ODM boss asked the government to stop intimidating those who participated in his swearing-in including Justice TJ Kajwang, James Orengo, Miguna Miguna and 3 million Kenyans who witnessed the events via social media.



