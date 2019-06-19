Raila meets Kenya Forest board , pledges support to increase cover

H.E Raila Odinga this afternoon had a meeting with the Chairman of Kenya Forest Service Mr Peter Kinyua (in specs) and other players and stakeholders in the forestry sector to discuss the increasing of forest cover in Kenya.



Mr Julius Kamau, the Chief Conservator of Forests, and Christian Lambrechts, the Executive Director of Rhino Ark also attended the meeting .

They discussed strategic interventions to increase forest cover, including:

1. Engaging County Government to sign the Transitional Implementation Plans;

2. Building the capacity of County Governments in tree planting on private and community land;

3. Promoting bamboo to rehabilitate key catchment areas and riparian reserves and developing a bamboo industry;

4. Promoting PPP in forest conservation and replanting through matching some private funding with government funding;

5. Banning the use of cedar products, cedar being the most targeted tree species by illegal loggers in protected forests.

Activities to kick off soon.