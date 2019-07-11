Raila makes inroads in Kalenjin land, meets ex-Ruto ally Elgeyo Marakwet Governor H E Tolgos at Capitol Hill

For the second time under two weeks, ODM leader Raila Odinga on Wednesday held a closed-door meeting with Elgeyo-Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos at Capitol Hill.

Last week, Tolgos hosted Mr Odinga in Marakwet West, a region considered to be a stronghold of Deputy President William Ruto even as 2022 campaigns pick momentum.

While it’s not clear what they talked about, Mr Tolgos has been keen to expand his networks outside Elgeyo-Marakwet County given that he’s set to retire in 2022.

H.E @RailaOdinga received a courtesy call from Elgeyo Marakwet @Governor_Tolgos at Capitol Hill Square. pic.twitter.com/JW1DH9SOoW — NASA Coalition (@CoalitionNASAKe) July 10, 2019

In May this year, Tolgos formally quit Ruto’s campaign team dubbed Tanga Tanga, arguing that the team is full of insults. He also hinted at joining Baringo Senator Gideon Moi’s KANU.

“I am neither in Tanga Tanga nor Kieleweke teams but I do not like the way members of the Tanga Tanga team are doing their things. It should be known that I will never be part of that team. I like the way Gideon Moi is doing his business. He does not insult anyone and will respect you for who you are. He is just like me,” the governor told the Nation.

“If the DP is relying on Tanga Tanga to deliver him the presidency in 2022 I am sorry to say it might be difficult for that to happen. Those in that team are always insulting everyone, from Raila to Gideon and anyone else including me,” he added.

For months now, Mr Odinga has been holding meetings with leaders from various parts of Kenya at his Capitol Hill, raising speculations about his next political move ahead of 2022.

