Raila Loyalists Hon Mbadi and Junet Mohammed Named As NASA Leaders in Parliament

NASA has finally submitted its House leadership members to National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi for approval.

The delay has been attributed to unending wrangles between ODM, Wiper, ANC and Ford Kenya on how to share the slots.

Suba South MP John Mbadi will be the Minority Leader while Suna East MP Junet Mohammed will be the Whip.

Both Mbadi and Junet are from Raila Odinga’s ODM.

The nomination of Hon Junet Mohammed who is a close ally of Mombasa Governor Hassan Ali Joho is meant to reward the Muslim constituency (Coast and Northern Frontier Districts) for their commitment to the change movement.

Hon Mbadi is from the minority Suba tribe (Bantu) while Junet is a Somali by tribe although he represents an 97% Luo dominated constituency in Migori Cpunty.

Junet will be deputised by Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa of Ford Kenya.

Kathiani MP Robert Mbui who belongs to Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper will deputise Mbadi.

The coalition is yet to agree on parliamentary committee membership including chairing two powerful watchdog committees – Public Investment and Public Accounts.