Raila leaves for sustainable cities forum in Ethiopia

H.E Raila Odinga has left the country for a three day visit to Ethiopia.

Mr. Odinga left this country this evening for the 14th Global Forum on Human Settlements in Addis Ababa.

The GFHS 2019 runs between 5th and 6th September 2019 and will focus on the Sustainable Development of Cities and Human Settlements in the Digital Era.

Mr. Odinga is scheduled to make a case for greater investment in the infrastructure of African cities to make them more competitive and livable. He will return to the country at the weekend.

Dennis Onyango

September 5, 2019.