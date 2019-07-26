Raila leads Kenyans in mourning Kibra MP Ken Okoth

Kenyans have continued to send their heartfelt condolences to the family friends and constituents of Kibra constituency.

My heartfelt condolences to the people of Kibra, parliament and Kenyans at large for losing such a brave performer .NIND GI KWE WUODWA #RIPKENOKOTH — Milton were (@WereMilton) July 26, 2019

I'm deeply saddened by the passing of our MP Hon. @okothkenneth. Ken battled Cancer with unique bravery while serving his voters to the last minutes of his life. May God grant peace and strength to his family and may he Rest In Peace. — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) July 26, 2019

It is with deep sadness that I have learnt of the passing of Kibra M.P Hon Ken Okoth.He was a visionary leader and contributed so much to the people of Kibra and the country at large. My prayers to his family, friends, constituents and to the entire country. pic.twitter.com/RP9mXMXBB5 — Kalonzo Musyoka (@skmusyoka) July 26, 2019

Let us keep the family of Mheshimiwa Ken Okoth and the good people of Kibra Constituency in our prayers. His legacy will live on. Rest In Peace Ken. pic.twitter.com/dtTIvXAqiA — Hon. William Chepkut (@Chepkut_William) July 26, 2019

Those who interacted with Hon. Ken Okoth will tell you he was a solid legislator. It is very unfortunate we have lost such a soul to cancer. Rest in power sir. — Rein (@Asamoh_) July 26, 2019

We learn with a lot of sadness and sorrow the passing on of Kibra Member of Parliament Hon Ken Okoth. Mheshimiwa was very critical and supportive to our legislative campaigns through the Kenya Parliamentary Human Rights Association (KEPHRA) #RIPHonOkoth @KiamaPeter1 pic.twitter.com/PxPFEFMlQe — IMLU (@IMLU_org) July 26, 2019

Rest in peace Mheshimiwa Ken Okoth😪.We loved you but Allah loved you more.😭😭 pic.twitter.com/gP1GdOj3nk — Kanambo (@_Kanambo) July 26, 2019

And Ken Okoth is gone. He's been an example, despite his deteriorating health he still was working better than most members of parliament — Dothraki™ (@KinqSam_) July 26, 2019

Praying for you, Ken Okoth, RATEGO. Stay strong. Your legacy will live forever. (I can feel the glee of Kabaka and his surrogates. But don't mind. You have done your best.)#UhuruMustGoNow #DespotsMustFall https://t.co/djqtmc4wtn — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) July 26, 2019

Fare thee well Ken Okoth. One of a very small number of members of parliament who was actually honorable. — Wanjikũ Revolution™ (@WanjikuRevolt) July 26, 2019

Rest in power mheshimiwa Ken Okoth, you fought cancer like a warrior, you served the people of Kibra with a great zeal. Your work will remain as a benchmark in Kibra. #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/kasjA8wbUn — ✨Peter🌠🇰🇪 (@MtuahPetr) July 26, 2019