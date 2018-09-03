Raila Launches SafariLink Kisumu Nairobi Flights, Kenya Airways In Trouble As Competition Gears Up

H.E. Raila Odinga graces the launch of SafariLink Inaugural Flight to Kisumu.

ODM Leader Raila Odinga this afternoon graced the launching ceremony of SafariLink, a new bird that has just landed in Kisumu, a ceremony that was presided over by the state Cabinet Secretary for Tourism Hon. Najib Balala who was flanked by Mama Kisumu Dorothy Nyong’o.

SafariLink goes to history as the sixth airline to operate in Kisumu International Airport and the third flight to be launched in Kisumu since the Governor of the Great County of Kisumu took office. This exhibits the prevailing business opportunities in Kisumu.

SafariLink will be having 2 daily flights from Nairobi to Kisumu at a cost of Ksh. 3500/- only and a return ticket of Ksh. 7000/-. Bookings to be done online or through their offices located at West End Mall, Kisumu.

Speaking at the launch Deputy Governor Dr. Ochieng Owili stated that Gov. Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o will be delivering the State of the County Report to the members of Kisumu county assembly on Thursday 6th, 2018. Members of the public are invited to attend.

The County Minister of Tourism Achie Alai mentioned that the presence of the county executive members at the launch is a clear indication that Gov. Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o administration is serious in marketing Kisumu to the world.

” The arrival of safarilink to Kisumu airspace should be seen as offering a welcome relief to travellers who contribute to the general economic well-being of the region. This am sure is going to come with stabilization of the prizing regime in the industry which has been very erratic as well as spreading flight durations evenly through the day, ” County Minister of Transport Thomas Ondijo.

Present was state Permanent Secretary for Tourism, Mr. Joe Okudo, County Ministers, Alice Moraa( Trade and Industries ), Nerry Achar ( Finance), Salmon Orimba ( Water and Environment), John Ogone ( Education) and Richard D Ogendo ( Economic Planning and Development), Central Kisumu Ward MCA Judy Ogaga, Director SafariLink ,Alex Avedi, Kisumu Airport’s manager Mrs. Selina Gor and a host of Kisumu county officials.

