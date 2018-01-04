”Raila, Kalonzo To Be Sworn In Before End Month” – Strategist Dr David Ndii Confirms

By Luke Awich for the Star
Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka will be sworn in before the end of January, the People’s Assembly organising committee has said.
The committee chaired by economist and NASA strategies David Ndii said the Assumption of Office team was fine-tuning the oath-taking roadmap.
“The swearing in of the NASA leader is well on course and the Assumption committee, to be named soon, will announce the exact details,” he told a press conference in Nairobi on Thursday.
Coalition principals Raila (ODM), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya) and Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) are expected to name the members.
Ndii, who is the brains behind the People’s Assembly concept, noted power does not lie in instruments but with the people.
“What power do you have if people turned their back on you at Kasarani stadium?” he said when asked if Raila would take instruments of power at the ceremony.
“The country we have now is not working. We must reconstitute Kenya afresh.”
President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto were sworn in at the stadium in Nairobi on November 28, a ceremony that cost Sh300 million.
NASA has also lined a number of People’s Assembly conventions this month. They will culminate in a major one in Nairobi where Raila and Kalonzo will be sworn in as leaders of the People’s Republic of Kenya.
“It is going to be the biggest gathering since independence,” Ndii said.
The Opposition will head to Kakamega county on Sunday for the second People’s Assembly convention.
The first one was held at the Coast in December.
ODM executive director Oduor Ong’wen – also a member of the People’s Assembly organising committee – said other regions will convene similar assemblies before end month.
He said their plan is for an inauguration and a broad process of entrenching electoral reforms.
res says
This is now a tired monologue.
Anonymous says
I JUST WONDER WHY THESE ELITES CANNOT JUST STOP THE TEASING OF THE POVERTY STRICKEN SUPPORTERS WITH THIS EVER CHANGING MOBILE SWEARING IN!
MILLIONS OF KENYANS LIVES AND ECONOMIC WELL BEINGS ARE HANG ON BALLOTS BASED ON WHAT THESE PROCRASTINATING ELITES TELL THEM! AND THESE ELITES HAPPEN TO BE VERY WEALTHY INDIVIDUALS WHOSE EARNINGS DEPEND HEAVILY ON PEDDLING INFORMATION TO THEIR ADORING AUDIENCE!
MILLIONS OF KENYANS ARE BEING TOASTED AROUND LIKE PIG-PONG BALLS ON TENNIS TABLES (A) BY THE JUBILEE ELITES WHO PROMISE THEM DEATHS OR REAL BODILY HARMS IF THEY ARE NOT OBEDIENT (B) BY THE NASA TEAM GIVING THEM SOME HOPES WHICH CANNOT BE DELIVERED!
THIS IS WRONG, PEOPLE! WE ARE HUMANS WITH NEEDS JUST LIKE YOU ARE! DO NOT TOY AROUND WITH OUR LIVES AND EMOTIONS!!!
PLEASE, STOP BEING EMOTIONAL TEASERS AND LET KENYANS KNOW WHERE THIS IS LEADING TO! OR KNOCK IT OFF RIGHT NOW!
Gracious Mwangi says
It will be delivered at the right time so please stop discouraging people like us. Everything will be perfect so let Jubilee kill all of us.
Anonymous says
PLEASE, CAN YOU PROCEED WITH WHAT YOU INTEND TO DO LEGALLY AND WITH FEW ANNOUNCEMENTS?
DO NOT LET YOUR OPPONENTS KNOW THE METHODS YOU ARE EMPLOYING TO GET TO YOUR OBJECTIVES !
Anonymous says
Let it come and let jubilee kill all of us so that they can pick Kenya’s title deed..
Anonymous says
may God bless Raila